Ryabkov promised that Russia would not delay the response to the rudeness of the United States with the non-issuance of visas

Moscow will not delay responding to Washington’s failure to issue US visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on a trip to New York to attend meetings of the UN Security Council. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov, writes publication “Arguments and Facts”.

According to the diplomat, whether the measures will be symmetrical is still unknown. “We are not backtracking. We will certainly find an answer to this rudeness, ”he promised. Ryabkov added that Moscow does not intend to delay the response.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the denial of American visas stupid. According to the minister, the United States has shown what their statements about protecting freedom of speech and access to information are worth, and Russia will not forget or forgive them for this.