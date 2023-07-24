The Russian Foreign Ministry declared the right to take tough retaliatory measures against drone attacks in Crimea and Moscow

Russia reserves the right to take tough action in response to the July 24 attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Moscow and Crimea. This is stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry, published on the official site departments.

“We regard what happened as another use of terrorist methods by the military-political leadership of Ukraine, intimidation of the civilian population. These attacks had no military meaning, ”the Russian diplomatic department noted.

The statement emphasizes that behind these “brazen actions of Ukrainian neo-Nazis” is the focus of Western countries on the further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on international organizations to give a proper assessment of this incident.

Two drones attacked Moscow at about four in the morning. The wreckage of one drone was found on Komsomolsky Prospekt. The second drone previously hit the building of a business center on Likhachev Avenue.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry explained that the drones were suppressed by electronic warfare, no serious damage was recorded. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stressed that no one was injured in the incident.