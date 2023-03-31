On March 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia presented an updated Concept of Russian Foreign Policy.

The document says that Russia’s attitude towards other states is determined by the constructive, neutral or unfriendly nature of their policy towards the Russian Federation. It is emphasized that Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West, does not isolate itself from it, does not have hostile intentions towards it, counts on its awareness of the futility of confrontation with the Russian Federation, the acceptance of multipolar realities, and a return over time to interaction based on the principles of sovereign equality and respect for interests .

At the same time, Russia considers the US course as the main source of anti-Russian policy and risks for its security, international peace, and the balanced and fair development of mankind.

At the same time, Russia is striving to form a system of international relations that would ensure reliable security, the preservation of cultural and civilizational identity, and equal development opportunities for all states. In addition, the Russian Federation seeks to ensure security equally for all states based on the principle of reciprocity.

Russia also intends to actively develop cooperation in all areas with its allies and partners, to stop attempts by unfriendly countries to prevent such cooperation.

Of particular importance for Russia is a comprehensive deepening of ties and coordination with friendly sovereign global centers of power – China and India. Russia will also increase cooperation with Latin America on a pragmatic, non-ideological and mutually beneficial basis.

The Concept notes that Russia can use its armed forces to repel and prevent an armed attack on itself and (or) its allies. Russia will also investigate cases of alleged development, deployment and use of biological and toxin weapons, primarily in the territories of neighboring states.

The priorities of Russia’s humanitarian policy abroad are counteracting the Russophobia campaign, protecting the Russian language, Russian culture, sports, the Russian Orthodox Church from discrimination, and fighting for historical truth, the document says.

Russia is aimed at a peaceful solution of international issues in the Arctic. The Russian Federation also intends to develop broad international cooperation in the interests of countering the policy aimed at drawing dividing lines in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to discuss a new Foreign Policy Concept with the Russian Security Council.

Putin stated at the end of September last year that at present the world is undergoing a difficult process of forming a more just world order, unipolar hegemony is collapsing, and the world is moving towards multipolarity.