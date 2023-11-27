Russia positively assesses Hamas’s goodwill gesture for the release of a hostage with Russian citizenship, as well as the Palestinian movement’s readiness to cooperate to resolve humanitarian problems. This was stated on Monday, November 27 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

The diplomat recalled that thanks to the active and persistent work of the Russian foreign policy department, Hamas freed Russian citizen Ron Krivoy. In addition, she added that such a humanitarian operation was carried out jointly with the Israeli authorities with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“We would like to draw your attention to the fact that our compatriot was given the opportunity to return home without being bound by the fulfillment of the conditions agreed upon through the mediation of Qatar between Israel and Hamas for the exchange of some of the women and children hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons,” the statement reads. statement Zakharova.

She also added that work for the speedy release of the remaining Russian hostages held in the Gaza Strip will continue.

On November 26, the Palestinian Hamas movement showed footage of the transfer to Israel of the third group of hostages, which also included Russian citizen Krivoy.

At the same time, it was reported that the freed Hamas Krivoy worked as a sound engineer at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel, which the movement attacked on October 7. As specified, the Russian is 25 years old and has Israeli citizenship. At first, the man managed to escape from Hamas fighters, he hid in a hole, but they still found him.

On the morning of November 24, a temporary ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into force. The truce began at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time). Hamas expressed hope that the humanitarian truce will be extended.

The aggravation in the Middle East began on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.