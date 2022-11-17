The Ukrainian authorities are set to further escalate the conflict, and not to negotiate with Russia. This was announced on November 17 by Ivan Nechaev, deputy head of the information and press department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“A purely militant attitude is demonstrated by the leadership of Ukraine. There is not a word about any cessation of hostilities or a truce. In Kyiv, they are set to escalate the conflict, the aggressiveness of the rhetoric of the authorities is only growing, ”he said at a briefing.

Nechaev added that during the G20 summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky deliberately ignored the topic of negotiations, but clearly demonstrated Kyiv’s intentions to “fight to the end.”

The diplomat noted that the statements of the United States and Europe about the need for a diplomatic solution to the conflict are ignored by Kyiv, which was confirmed by the visit of CIA head William Burns to Kyiv.

The visit by the head of the CIA to Ukraine, mentioned by Nechaev, took place on 15 November. This was reported by The Washington Post the next day, citing a source. It was indicated that Burns told representatives of Kyiv about his meeting with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, in Ankara, and also that the United States had warned Russia about the inadmissibility of using nuclear weapons.

Earlier on November 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian side had “seven Fridays in a week.” He recalled that Kyiv’s decisions on negotiations are constantly changing both from full readiness and to official laws prohibiting any negotiations.

A day earlier, Zelensky said he allegedly received “signals” from foreign leaders about Russia’s readiness to conduct peace talks. He added that he wants the negotiations to take place in a public form, and not “behind the scenes.”

Earlier, on November 15, Zelensky named 10 points to resolve the conflict around Ukraine. They include radiation, nuclear, food and energy security, the release of all prisoners of war under the formula “all for all” and the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity. Zelensky also pointed out that new Minsk agreements are impossible.

Moscow has repeatedly announced its readiness for dialogue with Kyiv. At the same time, back in early October, the Ukrainian leader put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding negotiations with the Russian side.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.