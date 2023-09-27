Zakharova: The United States has begun practicing actions to transfer missiles banned by the INF Treaty

The United States has begun practicing the transfer of missiles prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty). This was pointed out by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova during briefing.

“The United States has demonstratively moved to use the MK-70 launcher complex, which is almost ready for use, as part of military exercises. They are being carried out on the territory of Europe with the involvement of US NATO allies, and thus Washington has actually begun to practice actions to transfer missile systems prohibited by the INF Treaty to the European theater of operations,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that he did not see the prerequisites for negotiations on missiles with the United States. According to him, there can be no talk of any negotiations with Washington on strengthening strategic stability or reducing the number of missiles in the current conditions.