The policy of the United States and its allies leads to an increase in conflict potential in the Arctic. This was stated to Izvestia by Nikolai Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Chairman of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Arctic Council.

“Unfortunately, we note a trend towards increased military-political tension in the Arctic. Due to the activation of NATO and its member countries in the region, we see how the tasks of “containment” and confrontation come to the fore in the strategic documents of these states and the alliance as a whole in relation to Russia,” the diplomat said.

According to him, it is the course of the United States and its allies that “leads to an increase in conflict potential in the Arctic.”

“The situation is “aggravated by the lack of readiness for an inclusive military dialogue in the interests of building trust and increasing predictability in the Arctic region,” the ambassador said.

Additional risks for regional security are associated with increased activity in the high latitudes of non-Arctic NATO member states, in particular the UK, Nikolai Korchunov noted.

“London is actively advocating an increase in the presence of the alliance in the Arctic, which is associated with its international political ambitions and the implementation of the Global Britain strategy,” the diplomat explained.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Northern confluence: the Russian Foreign Ministry is concerned about US actions in the Arctic