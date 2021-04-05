The Russian Foreign Ministry noted a decrease in the reliability of the dollar due to the unpredictable US policy. About this in an interview RIA News said the deputy head of the department Alexander Pankin.

He explained that the reduction in the use of the dollar as a mutual settlement of transactions was a logical reaction to US policy and the uncontrolled imposition of sanctions. Thus, the reliability and convenience of the dollar as the priority currency of the contract was in doubt.

“In this light, the expansion of the use of national monetary units in trade operations with other states is becoming increasingly important and becomes an important area of ​​the current foreign economic agenda,” Pankin stressed.

Earlier, the chairman of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, said that Russia would gradually get rid of its dollar dependence. According to him, it is planned to switch to national currencies in bilateral trade and economic relations with many countries, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Over the past few years, Russia has consistently reduced its dependence on “American assets”. So, in January 2021, gold for the first time bypassed the dollar as part of the country’s international reserves.