Miroshnik: USA and Germany are leaders in arms supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The United States and Germany are the leaders in the supply of weapons used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by the Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kyiv Regime Rodion Miroshnik in an interview RIA Novosti.

“The US is the locomotive, supplying a huge amount of weapons,” he said.

Miroshnik added that among European countries, Germany has become the leader in arms supplies to Ukraine. According to him, Berlin has transferred weapons worth more than 30 billion euros to Kyiv in total.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West was neglecting the danger of transferring weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He noted that the US, NATO and the European Union were pumping weapons into Kyiv to save their geopolitical project of containing Russia.