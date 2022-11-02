The Foreign Ministry said that Russia is guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war

Russia in its policy is guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war and bears special responsibility as a nuclear power. This was reported in a publication on site Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

It is noted that a reaction with the use of nuclear weapons is hypothetically allowed only in response to aggression with the use of weapons of mass destruction. The Foreign Ministry pointed out that in the current difficult situation that has developed due to “irresponsible and shameless actions aimed at undermining our national security,” the key is to prevent a military confrontation between nuclear states.

Russia also calls on other nuclear powers to desist from any attempt to harm each other’s vital interests.

Earlier, head of state Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, since it does not make political and military sense. He also advised to read the doctrine, which describes cases when Russia can use nuclear weapons.

On September 30, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called people who talk about nuclear escalation irresponsible. The Kremlin does not want to develop this topic, Peskov said, and urged everyone to “behave responsibly.”