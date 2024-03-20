Russia in the international arena will constantly appeal to the need for a transparent investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream (NS). This was stated on March 20 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on radio Sputnik.

“Even if this investigation does not end in the West, it is ongoing here. In the international arena we will endlessly, always, constantly appeal to the need for transparency [в расследовании]”, – she said.

According to a Foreign Ministry representative, logic suggests that the explosions at the joint venture are beneficial specifically to the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Earlier, on March 15, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said that Russia had requested a Security Council meeting on sabotage on the Nord Streams. It took place behind closed doors. He added that Stockholm and Copenhagen stopped their investigations because they most likely could not continue “pushing the tires” any longer, and in Germany “they are still pushing, but this does not change the picture.”

After the meeting, Polyansky drew attention to the fact that foreign investigations into the explosions at the joint venture were not transparent to Russia. Moscow, he said, is not satisfied with the conclusion that the gas pipelines were simply blown up. He demanded that those responsible for blowing up Russian gas pipelines be identified.

On February 26, Danish police announced they had stopped investigating the bombings. It was explained that there were allegedly no necessary grounds for initiating a criminal case on this fact. However, the police did not rule out the possibility that “deliberate sabotage” took place.

Prior to this, on February 7, the Swedish prosecutor's office announced the closure of its own investigation into the explosions. The agency said the preliminary investigation has reached a stage where authorities have a clear understanding of the incident and have found nothing to indicate that the country or its citizens were involved in the attack, which took place in international waters.

Leaks in gas pipelines were discovered in September 2022. A representative of the Swedish seismic center, Björn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were recorded on the pipelines at the time of the incident. After this, traces of explosives were found at the scene of the accident.

According to the results of an investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh, published in early February 2023, the United States was involved in the explosions. He claimed that the gas pipelines were mined by American divers during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated the explosives.