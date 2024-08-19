Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Galuzin: There can be no talk of negotiations with Kiev

Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) foray into the Kursk region, negotiations with Kiev are out of the question, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin at a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic. His words published on the department’s website.

The diplomat condemned Ukraine’s attacks in the Kursk region. He ruled out the possibility of negotiations in the near future.

“It was emphasized that in such a situation there can be no talk of any negotiations with Kiev regarding the prospects for a political and diplomatic settlement,” the ministry’s statement said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to sit down at the negotiating table tomorrow to resolve the situation in Ukraine.