Ryabkov: More than 20 state leaders confirmed participation in BRICS summit in Kazan

More than 20 state leaders have already confirmed their participation in the BRICS summit, which will be held in Kazan on October 22-24. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Ryabkov, reports TASS.

“We already have about 20 confirmed invitations, that is, about 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit in Kazan at the level of leaders,” he said.

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, this list continues to expand. The diplomat added that information on specific individuals will be provided in a timely manner.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, expressed the opinion that the BRICS summit in Kazan would be sensational at the global level. She specified that the decision to expand the format of BRICS events was a shock for the West, as it showed the end of the era of the unipolar world.