Lavrov: Ukraine would have retained its 1991 borders by fulfilling the 2014 agreements

Ukraine would have retained its 1991 borders if its opposition had fulfilled the agreements with the authorities on early elections and the creation of a government of national unity from 2014. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov named the condition for Kiev to retain its borders, transmits RBC.

«[Речь шла] that they would create a government of national unity and hold national elections. The next morning, this agreement, this honest agreement, was violated by the opposition, at the instigation of the United States and Western countries, which immediately recognized the results of this bloody, unconstitutional coup d’etat. If they had fulfilled that agreement, Ukraine would now be within the 1991 borders, including Crimea,” he said.