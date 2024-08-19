Diplomat Tyapkin: Russia expects Germany to comply with UN conventions in connection with the blowing up of the “SP”

Russia has officially made claims against Germany regarding the investigation into the explosions of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. This was reported in a conversation with RIA Novosti Director of the Third European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Tyapkin, stressing that the Russian Federation expects Germany to fulfill its obligations under the UN anti-terrorist conventions.

The diplomat recalled that earlier the German side had put one of the suspects in the terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea, who has Ukrainian citizenship, on the wanted list.

“Judging by the fact that the German media has long and methodically promoted the thesis that these individuals are not connected to any state, the German investigation will also be closed without identifying the true customers of the Nord Stream bombings, that is, in essence, Germany will let it slide,” Tyapkin noted, adding that Russia does not intend to put up with such an outcome.