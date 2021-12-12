Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with Izvestia explained escalating the situation around Ukraine. According to him, the United States is thus trying to strengthen its influence and positions in order to dominate in the future in this region of the world, and what is happening in the country is Washington’s geopolitical project.

The diplomat recalled that Moscow openly announced the “red lines” that will not allow anyone to cross, and specifically formulated the requirements for legal security guarantees. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received clear instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin to closely tackle this issue and propose concrete ideas that will be sent to the Americans for consideration.

Ryabkov added that the formation of joint “red lines” between Russia and the United States is impossible, since the two countries have different approaches to international affairs and foreign policy priorities. He pointed out that one such line was set about the inadmissibility of a nuclear war, Moscow and Washington said that they recognize their shared responsibility, and this is a significant positive factor in the “troubling era.”

“As for the geopolitical red lines, no – we are rivals here, we are opponents, and we will not even try to suggest that the Americans do something like that. We will demand the non-crossing of our own red lines, which we define based on our national interests, ”concluded the Deputy Foreign Minister.

Earlier Ryabkov assessed the consequences of NATO’s eastward expansion. According to him, they will be difficult, and this situation is one of the most serious problems in the Euro-Atlantic region today. He recalled that NATO speaks for the right of each state to independently determine which alliances to join and how to ensure its security. The diplomat stressed that freedom of association cannot be absolute and ends where it encroaches on the freedom of another.