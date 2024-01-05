Russian Foreign Ministry: contacts on cyber attacks have become hostages of the Russophobic US policy

Contacts with the United States to respond to cyber attacks have become hostage to Washington’s Russophobic policies. The reason for the cessation of the dialogue was explained by the special representative of the Russian President for international cooperation in the field of information security and the director of the Department of International Information Security (DIS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia Artur Lyukmanov, reports RIA News.

“Unfortunately, even then it became unprofitable for Washington to maintain contacts with us in the interests of jointly suppressing malicious activities in the digital space,” he said.

Lyukmanov emphasized that the American authorities saw more benefit in disseminating unsubstantiated accusations of Russia and “other undesirable regimes” in cyber attacks.

Earlier, the Pentagon, in its cyber strategy, said that the United States considers Russia an acute threat in cyberspace, noting that the country is going to conduct new cyber attacks against Washington, as well as its allies. The US defense department added that Russia is allegedly increasing its capabilities in espionage, influence, and attacks.