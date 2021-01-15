Vladimir Ermakov, Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Russia does not hope for the return of the United States to the Open Skies Treaty (OST) under the new administration, writes TASS…

“Biden will return [в соглашение] almost impossible, because they will not be allowed in Congress and Senate. Returning to Biden is to re-enter into this agreement. You see what policy the United States has now – diametrically opposite to any agreements in the field of arms control, ”the diplomat said.

He also stressed that Russia will make every effort to prevent an increase in tensions due to the collapse of the Don. “It was a very effective measure of confidence and transparency, there were at least some hints of the possibility of forming a common security system in the interests of all,” Yermakov said.

He added that the procedure for the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from DON implies the adoption of an appropriate federal law, but the politician has not yet named the timing of this process, noting that it will be difficult and will require approval.

Earlier today, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Russia was launching domestic procedures for withdrawing from the Don. After their completion, notification of this will be sent to the depositaries of the treaty. After that, Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev blamed the collapse of the Open Skies Treaty on the United States and its NATO allies.

For several years, the United States accused the Russian Federation of selectively fulfilling the DON and violating a number of provisions of the agreement. Moscow, in turn, made claims to Washington related to the implementation of the treaty. In 2017, the US authorities announced the imposition of restrictions on Russian observation flights over the territory of the United States under the OON, to which Russia gave a mirror response. The United States withdrew from DON last November under the incumbent President Donald Trump.