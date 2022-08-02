Moscow denies accusations of the causeless nature of the special operation on the territory of Ukraine. On Tuesday, August 2, Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, at the conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

“We would like to resolutely reject all accusations against us of “unprovoked aggression” against Ukraine. The regime now ruling in Kyiv came to power as a result of a coup d’etat and immediately began persecution, then an armed struggle against the Russian-speaking population of Donbass,” he said.

Vyshnevetsky pointed out that for eight years Ukrainian nationalists had been killing civilians in the territory of Donbass, preparing “a large-scale military invasion of the republics that actually broke away from Ukraine.”

In addition, he stressed that the Ukrainian side did not even try to follow the signed Minsk agreements.

Moscow’s actions were a forced response to “the atrocities that took place there, they will be brought to their logical end,” Vishnevetsky concluded.

Earlier, on July 25, Martin Graf, a member of the Austrian National Council, expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian oligarchs are guilty of unleashing hostilities. In particular, they finance illegal armed groups and nationalists. He noted that the European Union needs to impose sanctions on the richest people in Ukraine.

Prior to that, on July 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the “war” in Ukraine was unleashed by the collective West. The head of state refuted the allegations of Western countries that Russia is to blame for what is happening.

He also stressed that Western countries should have understood that they had already lost from the very beginning of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, since its beginning means a transition to a different world order.

Prior to that, in May, Izvestia talked to US senator candidate John Parker from California, who visited Donbass to sort out the situation in Ukraine on his own. The politician confirmed that the spirit of nationalism reigns among the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, Parker accused the United States of unleashing the conflict, noting that “only American industrialists who earn big money on arms supplies need a special operation.”

On February 24, Moscow launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.