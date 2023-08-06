Moscow does not believe that the situation in Niger can be resolved by intervening in the internal affairs of the state. This was announced on Saturday, August 5, by Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, head of the secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

Speaking on air “Radio of Russia”, he explained that this approach is likely to be counterproductive. The problem that Niger is facing requires a deep understanding of the context and an inside look. That is why, the diplomat stressed, it is important to give the people of the republic the opportunity to act independently.

Ozerov also pointed to the groundlessness of suspicions against Moscow.

“Russia does not sow chaos, it does not prepare and does not carry out coups, which Western states are trying to accuse us of. Russia helps African states at their request,” the ambassador said.

The day before, Chadian Defense Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim said that the option of armed intervention in the situation taking place in Niger was not being considered. According to him, the crisis must be resolved through dialogue.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the military command of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had developed a plan for a possible intervention by Niger.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov doubted that the involvement of extra-regional forces could change the situation in Niger for the better.

On August 3, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, also noted that the United States advocates diplomacy to resolve the conflict, and not the use of force against the rebels.

On July 26, the Presidential Guard staged a coup in Niger. The military tried to block the head of state Mohamed Bazum in his residence in Niamey. The next day they announced that Bazum had been deposed. At the same time, the work of all institutions of the republic was suspended.