Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Rudenko announced the inability of the EU to pursue a policy independent of the United States

The European Union is hardly capable of pursuing a policy independent of the US. This was stated in an interview with Lente.ru by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko.

The diplomat made this statement in the context of the question whether the Russian side is ready to give the green light to Ukraine’s entry into the European Union in exchange for its neutral status.

“Russia, in principle, did not oppose Ukraine’s cooperation with the EU as an economic association, which it was originally created. Another question is that the European Union, which some time ago still showed signs of independence, today is dependent on the United States and is hardly capable of pursuing an independent policy,” he said.

According to Rudenko, the EU is increasingly turning into a political association with a significant military component, while he drew attention to how much money is allocated “to support Ukrainian nationalists and militarize Ukraine.” At the same time, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia called granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country as a purely political gesture, which does not guarantee entry into the union.

On June 17, the European Commission recommended granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the European Union (EU). To maintain its status, Kyiv needs to carry out a number of reforms, including the continuation of judicial reform, the implementation of the reform of the Constitutional Court, laws that prevent corruption and oligarchy, as well as money laundering.