Russia welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and is ready to assist in resolving the situation on the border between the countries. This was stated on May 1 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“We support the decision of Bishkek and Dushanbe to create a joint working group. Its tasks will include information work with the population and monitoring the situation in this zone. Russia is ready to contribute in every possible way to the solution of any controversial issues by political and diplomatic methods, “Zakharova said in an interview. Sputnik…

She also supported the calls of the authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan not to succumb to the provocative actions of the diasporas living in Russia.

The conflict between local residents in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point, whose ownership is disputed by the parties, escalated into clashes on one of the sections of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on April 29.

By the evening of the same day, the parties agreed on a ceasefire, undertaking the obligation to withdraw forces to the places of their previous deployment. However, on April 30, the shooting resumed at the border. Tajik security forces fired at the village of Kyzyl-Bel in the area bordering Kyrgyzstan. Later it was reported that the parties decided to withdraw troops from the state border line.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon agreed to resolve the conflict on the border of the two states peacefully, negotiations began on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border.

It was also reported that the number of victims on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border increased to 166 people, 33 people died.

On May 1 and 2, Kyrgyzstan declared days of national mourning for those killed during the shootout, the corresponding decree was approved by the President of the Republic Sadyr Japarov.