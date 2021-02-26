The Russian Federation is ready to conduct constructive negotiations with Estonia to resolve the border issue, but Tallinn must deal with its internal political differences. This is stated on February 26 in a message on website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Moscow drew attention to the fact that Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and President of the Republic Kersti Kaljuladnd expressed their interest in ratifying the agreement with the Russian Federation on the state border, but radical parliamentarians, including the speaker of the Estonian parliament Henn Põlluaas, accused politicians of “cowardice and surrender positions “.

“We emphasize that it was not us that destroyed the ratification process after the signing of the Russian-Estonian border treaties in 2005, and then blocked after their re-conclusion in 2014 <...> Let the politicians of this country first of all sort out among themselves, abandon political speculation and take steps to resolve the border issue for the benefit of their people. Russia is always ready for constructive interaction, ”the Foreign Ministry noted.

On February 24, Speaker Põlluaas said that Estonia does not need a border treaty with Russia, since the Russian Federation allegedly occupied part of the republic’s territory.

On January 2, Põlluaas announced that the Tartu Peace Treaty is valid and is in the register of the UN international treaties in force. Consequently, after the restoration of independence, Estonia was recognized as the legal successor of the state formed in 1918, “in all manifestations, including the state border.”

On November 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry reminded Tallinn that the Tartu Peace Treaty has become part of history, so Moscow is not going to discuss territorial claims.

The agreement was concluded between the RSFSR and Estonia in 1920. Russia transferred to Estonia the territories of the Pechora District of the Pskov Region and the so-called Estonian Ingermanland (now part of the Kingisepp District of the Leningrad Region), as well as the right bank of the Narva River (now part of the Slantsevsky District of the Leningrad Region). The territories returned to the Russian Federation in 1944.