Western countries in the situation with protests in Belarus violate the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. This was announced on Saturday, September 19, by the director of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pyotr Ilyichev.

“Unfortunately, in the context of Belarus we see a familiar picture: Western countries, trampling on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, are trying to use the post-electoral situation to promote their own selfish interests,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

He pointed out that the West is using “usual tools” for this, including illegal unilateral sanctions mechanisms.

Ilyichev stressed that any international assistance to Belarus should be provided exclusively at its request.

“It is fundamentally important that the Belarusian people independently, without external pressure, resolve their internal political issues,” the Foreign Ministry official said.

He added that Moscow “regularly brings relevant theses to the partners.”

On the eve of the UN HRC adopted a resolution on the situation with protests in Belarus, in which he called on the head of state Alexander Lukashenko to start a dialogue with the Belarusian opposition. Representatives of 23 states spoke in favor of the document from the EU countries, two opposed, and 22 abstained. All 17 amendments made by Russia were rejected.

The day before, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for a freeze on any transfers of funds to Minsk and a halt to lending by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. From that moment on, protests by the opposition, disagreeing with the results, have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to acknowledge the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the USA considered Lukashenko illegitimate. Until September 24, European countries plan to impose sanctions against Minsk.