Moscow is outraged by the behavior of the French delegation to the UN, which disrupted a meeting of the organization's Security Council on the 25th anniversary of NATO's aggression against Yugoslavia. This was stated on March 26 in a commentary by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, published on website foreign policy department.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified, under the influence of the French side, the Japanese presidency held a vote on the agenda, which led to the impossibility of discussing this topic.

“We are outraged by the incorrect and unprofessional behavior of France, one of the “five” permanent members of the Security Council, which are entrusted with a special historical obligation to comply with the temporary rules of procedure and other norms of its work in the Council, which have developed over many years on the basis of mutual respect and consideration of interests,” they emphasized at the ministry.

The department called this disrespect for the acting chairman of the Serbian government, head of the Serbian Foreign Ministry Ivica Dacic, who had already arrived in New York to participate in the meeting.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation intends to seek such a meeting in one form or another. The Foreign Ministry associated the importance of this event with the fact that NATO aggression against Yugoslavia is a turning point in the development of the current situation in the Balkans.

The day before, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the Security Council did not hold a meeting requested by Moscow on NATO aggression in Yugoslavia due to “diplomatic aggression” by France. Russia, China and Algeria were in favor, 11 countries abstained. There were no dissenting votes, but the subpoena was rejected without the required nine votes in favor.

A day earlier, on March 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the bombing of Yugoslavia by the North Atlantic Alliance in 1999 a huge tragedy. Putin noted that the West “without any resolution of the UN Security Council directly began military operations, a war, in fact, in the very center of Europe.”

On March 22, Izvestia correspondent Valentin Trushnin showed the consequences of NATO bombing in Serbia 25 years later.

The North Atlantic Alliance conducted a military operation in Yugoslavia from March 24 to June 10, 1999. It had the official status of a humanitarian intervention. NATO bombing led to the death of over 2.5 thousand people, including 87 children. The country suffered enormous damage, and the consequences of the use of depleted uranium are still being recorded by doctors.