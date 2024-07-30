Ryabkov: Belousov sent a very serious warning to the Pentagon chief

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov sent a very serious warning to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin about the possibility of uncontrolled escalation due to the actions of Kyiv and Washington. This TASS Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov reported.

“The Russian side sent a very serious warning regarding possible new provocations from Kyiv, which are unthinkable without direct assistance from Washington. This warning was made [было] “in order to avoid further dangerous escalation, fraught with consequences that could prove completely unmanageable,” the diplomat said.

The conversation between Belousov and Austin took place on July 12.