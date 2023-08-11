The US decision not to renew a license that exempts post-earthquake aid to Syria is disappointing and needs to be condemned, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on August 10.

“The United States has again signed indifference to the needs of millions of Syrians and neglect of the urgent tasks of restoring critical civilian infrastructure,” the statement reads. Telegram channel ministries.

The department noted that the relevant issues are being and will be resolved within the framework of a direct dialogue between the UN and Damascus without external interference, as is done in all country crises.

The ministry also called for the mobilization of international support for Syria and for the lifting of illegal unilateral Western sanctions that hamper humanitarian activities in the country.

On the night of February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit Turkey near the city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. The natural disaster also affected Syria.

According to WHO, the number of victims in Syria amounted to 8,500 people, about 10,000 were injured. In Turkey, 50,783 people died as a result of the earthquake, more than 115 thousand people were injured.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the sanctions imposed against Syria should not interfere with the provision of humanitarian assistance to people affected by the earthquake.

On February 9, the US Treasury Department withdrew from the sanctions against Syria for six months any action to provide assistance to the country after the earthquake.