The Russian Foreign Ministry called the statement of the President of Moldova Sandu about the St. George ribbon unacceptable

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia condemned the statement of the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who proposed to send the St. George ribbon to the “trash bin of history.” This was stated at a briefing by the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, reports RIA News.

Zakharova stressed that Russia considers Moldova’s decision to ban the St. George Ribbon as outrageous. “I understand that Moldova is also under pressure, but there are things that cannot be betrayed. This is a real betrayal, ”said the representative of the Foreign Ministry.