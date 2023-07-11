Zakharova on Turkey’s consent to the admission of Sweden to NATO: we judge by cases, we draw conclusions

Russia has never forgotten that Turkey is a member of NATO. So Ankara’s consent to Sweden’s admission to the North Atlantic Alliance was commented in a conversation with RTVI Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“Türkiye is a member of NATO. We never forgot about it. We judge by cases, draw conclusions,” she said.

On July 10, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced that Turkey had agreed to admit Sweden to NATO as soon as possible. The breakthrough came after Ankara received reassurances on key demands, including Stockholm’s approach to supporters of Kurdish separatists operating on its soil, according to an unnamed Turkish official.

According to CNN Türk, the Turkish parliament may approve Sweden’s application for NATO membership by July 21.