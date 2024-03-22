Russian Foreign Ministry representative Zakharova: €5 billion in aid will not save the Kiev regime

The Ukrainian authorities will not be able to save the five billion euros that the European Union (EU) transferred to Kyiv to partially cover military spending in 2024. This is how the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on the new package of European assistance, reports TASS.

“As for Ukraine, there is no doubt that neither the 50 billion euros of financial and economic support allocated by the European Union for the next four years, nor the five billion euros of military assistance for this year will save the corrupt Kiev neo-Nazi regime,” the diplomat is quoted as saying in the publication.

The EU’s readiness to continue financial support for Ukraine became known on February 23. Then it was announced that 50 billion euros of economic assistance would be allocated to Kyiv until 2027.

A month later, on March 20, the Ukrainian government announced the receipt of the first tranche in the amount of one and a half billion euros.