The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zakharova commented on the maps of China with part of the territory of the Russian Federation

Russia and China are unanimous in the fact that the border issue between the countries has been finally resolved. Publication by China of maps with part of the Russian territory of the Big Ussuri Island commented Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“The Russian and Chinese sides adhere to a common position regarding the fact that the border issue between our countries has been finally resolved. Its settlement was marked by the ratification in 2005 of the Supplementary Agreement on the Russian-Chinese state border on its eastern part, according to which Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island was divided between the parties,” the diplomat said.

She added that Russia and China have repeatedly confirmed the absence of mutual territorial claims and the parties have an extensive structure of interaction in the field of border cooperation.

Earlier, the Chinese state website “Cartographic Service of Standard Maps” released a new, officially approved set of geographical maps for 2023, in which part of the territories of Russia is annexed to China. We are talking about the Big Ussuri Island, which, according to the demarcation of the Russian-Chinese border, is divided into two parts that are part of Russia and China. However, on the maps on the website of the Chinese service, it refers entirely to the territory of the PRC.