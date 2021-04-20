The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Prague’s demand for the return of part of the capital’s Stromovka Park – the sections of the Russian embassy in the Czech Republic were allocated by the Soviet government in the early 1970s on the basis of existing Soviet-Czechoslovak relations. The department announced this on Monday, April 19.

The Russian Foreign Ministry additionally recalled that the Czech side has real estate in the center of Moscow, in the Tverskaya Street area.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Prague authorities are demanding that Russia return part of the Stromovka city park, on the territory of which the Russian embassy is located. A part of the Czech city park means half a hectare of land.

In addition, it was emphasized that the reason for the demand to return part of the land was information about the involvement of Russian special services in the explosions at the ammunition depot in 2014.

In the Federation Council, on Monday, they said that the demand of the Prague authorities is baseness. Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov expressed the hope that bilateral relations will sooner or later be leveled, but added that with the current government of the Czech Republic, which is anti-Russian, “you can’t cook porridge.”

On April 17, the Czech Republic announced that it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats, as they were allegedly “identified” by the special services as officers of the GRU and SVR.

In turn, Moscow on the evening of the next day announced 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Russia persona non grata. As noted by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, the Czech Embassy in Moscow will no longer be able to employ Russian citizens.