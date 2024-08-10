Russian Foreign Ministry announces deepfake of Ukrainian special services based on video from Zakharova’s briefing

Russian Foreign Ministry in Telegram-channel commented on a video that was distributed on the Internet with a deepfake based on footage from a briefing by the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova.

In the recording, the diplomat allegedly states that the Russian side is “ready to consider transferring the Zaporizhzhya NPP under the control of Kyiv representatives in exchange for the voluntary withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Kursk region.” The ministry emphasized that this appeal is not true and was created by Ukrainian special services to spread disinformation.

“This ‘address’ is a deepfake, hastily put together based on a video recording of Maria Zakharova’s briefing on July 18, 2024. We emphasize: Maria Zakharova never said anything like that,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The department also drew attention to a video that had circulated on the Internet, in which the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, allegedly called on the men of Kursk to join the militia. This statement was immediately refuted on the official channel of the head of the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Russians to be vigilant and not to trust data from dubious sources. They reminded that objective information about the situation in the Kursk region is promptly posted on the resources of the Russian presidential administration, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the government of the Kursk region.

Kursk Oblast was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers attacked Russian positions near the settlements of Oleshnya and Nikolayevo-Daryino. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling.

On August 7, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov stated that the enemy’s advance deep into Russia in the Kursk direction had been stopped. However, the fighting continues. Kadyrov’s ally Apti Alaudinov called it a decisive battle.