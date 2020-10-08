Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova called the statement of the French and German foreign ministers calling for sanctions against the Russian Federation due to the situation with Alexei Navalny “unacceptable in content and tone”, according to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In her opinion, this appeal “signals the categorical unwillingness of Paris and Berlin to reckon with the facts that have been repeatedly presented by Russian representatives.” Zakharova stressed that instead of cooperating with the Russian Federation in the interests of clarifying the circumstances of what happened to the blogger, “the governments of Germany and France have now switched to threats and attempts to blackmail us.”

“Russian appeals both through bilateral channels and to the OPCW Technical Secretariat for appropriate explanations are openly sabotaged,” the diplomat added.

As Maria Zakharova noted, if France and Germany continue to go to confrontation, then in the Russian Federation “they will draw their own conclusions.”

“In any case,“ business as always ”with Berlin and Paris is not possible,” concluded Zakharova.

Earlier it was reported that the OPCW’s report on the situation with Navalny was assessed by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ministry noted that the Russian Federation plans to present its vision of what happened during the current session of the organization, as well as “the chronology of the behind-the-scenes manipulations of the main characters of this performance.” Recall that on October 6, the organization announced the presence of toxic substances in Navalny’s analyzes.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, at the 95th session of the Organization’s Executive Council, said that Russia is not going to make excuses to Western countries because of this situation. “On the contrary, it is primarily Germany that should finally respond to four consecutive appeals of the Prosecutor General’s Office for legal assistance,” he stressed.

We add that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reported that doctors from the Berlin clinic Charite did not find traces of chemical warfare agents in the blogger’s body.