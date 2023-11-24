Russian Foreign Ministry on a possible change of ambassador to the United States: we don’t see any rumors circulating in the Kremlin

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the information about the possible change of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, indicating that they had not heard such rumors. This is reported by RIA News with reference to representatives of the foreign policy department.

The department urged not to read anonymous sources and added that “they regularly visit the Kremlin, and have not seen any rumors circulating, including these.”

Earlier, information appeared on social networks about a possible change of the Russian ambassador to the United States. Sources noted that Antonov “overdoes it” with confrontational anti-American rhetoric and makes “unconstructive statements.”