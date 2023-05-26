Western countries are silent about the fact that their largest agricultural corporations are the main beneficiaries of rising food and fertilizer prices. About this on Friday, May 26, declared Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin at the 11th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

“The Americans and Europeans, unfoundedly accusing Russia of provoking the threat of famine, not only immediately reject any indications of the destructive impact of their sanctions, but also carefully hush up the fact that the main beneficiaries of rising food and fertilizer prices, destabilizing their supplies to world markets are the largest Western agricultural corporations,” he said.

The Deputy Minister said that we are talking about the so-called “Big Four” – the American companies Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill and the Dutch Louis Dreyfus. They account for up to 90% of the global turnover of agricultural products.

These companies made record sales profits last year, he said, as they speculated on artificial hype over possible shortages and inflation.

Vershinin accused Western countries of wanting to get raw agricultural products for nothing for processing and delivery in the form of finished goods with high added value.

The deputy minister believes that the West is using developing countries as a source of cheap raw materials in order to maintain the profitability of its manufacturing industry.

In addition, he said that the collective West is conducting a disinformation campaign to accuse Russia of the current crisis situation in the global food market.

“Our country is indiscriminately blamed for the “coming global famine” against the backdrop of rising world prices for food, fertilizers, energy carriers, disruptions in the international financial system, which were allegedly provoked by a special military operation in Ukraine,” the deputy minister said.

He noted that in the international expert community, macroeconomic “distortions” and miscalculations of the largest Western countries, accustomed to solving all their difficulties through uncontrolled money emission, are called as the root causes of the food crisis.

Vershinin added that the imposed sanctions against Russia have exacerbated the imbalance in world markets.

Earlier, on May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned about the consequences of blocking Russian agricultural exports. The department indicated that the grain deal would have to “look for alternatives if the problems with the blocking of Russian agricultural exports are not removed.”

On May 22, Sergei Gavrilov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations, told Izvestia that the West puts political interests above humanitarian goals. Thus, he commented on the reluctance of the European Union to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to the international SWIFT system as part of the grain deal.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the EU’s reluctance to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT complicates the execution of the grain deal.

On May 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the sanctions pressure mechanism created by the G7 countries caused the global food and energy crisis. Developing countries suffer from restrictions, the department noted.

On May 19, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, commenting on the call of the head of the UN World Food Program David Beasley to Moscow to open access to seaports in Ukraine for the export of grain, said that the solution to the food crisis in the world requires the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions previously imposed by the United States and the European Union that interfere with free trade.

Before that, on May 17, less than a day before the expiration of the grain deal, it became known that it had been extended for another 60 days. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the treaty would start working properly.

The food deal was concluded in July 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.