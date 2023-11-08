UNESCO is wasting its resources instead of solving pressing issues, supporting the policy of Ukrainization of the agenda, which leads it to a dead end. This was stated on November 8 by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin during his speeches at the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference.

“The obsessive Ukrainization of the agenda, implicated in lies and malice, leads UNESCO to a dead end; it diverts resources from solving pressing issues in the areas of the organization’s competence,” Pankin emphasized.

The Deputy Minister noted that in international relations there are attempts to replace the UN-centric architecture of the world order with the so-called rules-based order. In his opinion, they led to a systemic crisis that affected, among other things, the UNESCO site.

“This is due to the notorious double standards, selective approach and miscalculations,” he noted.

Pankin said that such “international stories” as bloodshed, casualties and the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories are artificially relegated to the background and “retouched”, while others, on the contrary, are inflated.

He expressed Russia’s support for the Arab initiative and the draft resolution on the Middle East, adding that the country would be a co-author of such a project.

Pankin also condemned the division of journalists, students, cultural and natural heritage into those worthy and not worthy of assistance and attention, into insiders and outsiders.

The deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry believes that a long-term geographical imbalance in personnel in favor of those “who are accustomed to looking down on the rest of the world – from a position of comfort and dominance” can harm the organization.

“Now more than ever it is necessary to return to respect for the letter and spirit of UNESCO’s Constitution, to strengthen genuine multilateralism, moving forward on the basis of a balance of interests, respect for civilizational diversity and the sovereign equality of states. The results of the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh demonstrate that such a professional, mutually beneficial dialogue is possible,” he said.

In his opinion, the opportunity to make a useful contribution to the overall work, as well as financial responsibility, should be the same for everyone

“Of course, it is unacceptable to abuse the admission of diplomats and experts to the activities of the organization, when they wait for months for the issuance of visas from the host country of France,” he concluded.

Earlier that day, Pankin expressed his intention to discuss the late or complete non-issuance of visas to delegates from the Russian Federation at a meeting with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay. The meeting will also be devoted to Russia’s cooperation with UNESCO and a number of existing problems.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called France’s refusal to issue visas to Russian delegates “lack of culture.” According to her, as part of interaction with the organization, such cases began to occur on a regular basis.