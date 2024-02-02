The use by the European Union (EU) of income from Russian assets to help the Kyiv regime is simple theft. This was stated by official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on February 2.

She noted that the next generations of Ukrainians will have to repay the €33 billion that will be provided to Kyiv in the form of loans. Another €17 billion are gratuitous grants, they will be provided, among other things, from the funds that the EU members will receive from investing in frozen Russian accounts.

“In essence, we will be dealing with banal theft, which fits perfectly into the paradigm of the “rules-based world order” imposed by the West on the world community,” she said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Earlier, on February 1, the EU summit approved the proposal of the European Commission (EC) to use income from frozen Russian assets to finance assistance to Ukraine.

The day before, January 31, the EC confirmed plans to transfer to Ukraine the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. As Izvestia was told by the EC, it is necessary to “ensure that income arising from the management of the assets of the Central Bank of Russia will be allocated and protected at this stage.”

A day earlier, EC representative Christian Wigand said at a briefing in Brussels that there is no mechanism yet for transferring income from Russia’s frozen assets to Kyiv, and there are no deadlines for its creation.

On January 29, the permanent representatives of the EU member countries preliminary agreed on the European Commission's proposal to use income from the reinvestment of frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened. Soon the European Union approved a decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.