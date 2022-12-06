The Arab states have chosen a balanced policy towards the conflict in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov in an interview with RT Arabic, a video clip of which was published on December 5 in Telegram channel.

“From the outset, the Arab countries adopted a measured approach [по ситуации на Украине], and this applies not only to statements or closed meetings, but also to documents. Among them is the final document of the meeting of the League of Arab States (League of Arab States. – Ed.) in Cairo at the level of foreign ministers, ”said Bogdanov.

The diplomat stressed that Russia greatly appreciates such a balanced position on the part of the Arab League.

The day before, Reuters reported that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC +) will not change its position on oil production and supplies, despite the embargo on oil prices from Russia imposed by the G7 countries, the EU, and Australia.

Earlier, on October 12, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed his country’s readiness to mediate between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. In addition, it was reported that Al Nahyan informed Putin about Ukraine’s position on certain issues.

The day before, the Russian leader said that relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates remain an important factor in stability in the region.

Meanwhile, on October 15, it became known that Saudi Arabia allocated $400 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The decision was made after a telephone conversation between the crown prince of the kingdom, Mohammed bin Salman, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.