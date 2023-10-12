The decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is politically motivated. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on Thursday, October 12.

“The decision of the IOC Executive Committee of October 12 <...> is another confirmation of the destructive processes that are gaining momentum within the IOC under pressure from Washington,” the statement says. statement Zakharova.

It is also stated that such “politically motivated actions of international sports officials lead to the corrosion of the entire world sport.”

It is noted that double standards and “deliberate segregation based on nationality” demonstrated by the IOC leadership constitute a “blatant infringement of the rights of Russian athletes” and, in general, a violation of basic human rights.

Earlier on the same day, IOC official Mark Adams announced the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) due to the inclusion of the Olympic Councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). According to him, the decision of the IOC Executive Committee is valid “until further notice.”

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, commenting on this IOC decision, said that it demonstrates its total dependence on political and business conditions. Matytsin emphasized that due to the adoption of such decisions, the IOC is losing authority and independence. According to him, in its current form, the organization does not fully represent and protect the interests of world sports and athletes, and is also significantly losing its weight and competence as an international regulator.

Prior to this, on October 6, the Russian Olympic Committee stated that it saw no point in interacting with the European Olympic Committees (EOC) until the end of the hearings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The ROC seeks the cancellation of the decision to ban participation in the General Assembly of the EOC and guarantees of rights as a full member of the organization.

In March, the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee recommended that international federations allow only those Russian athletes who do not support the Russian special operation to protect Donbass to participate in competitions, and as neutral athletes.

From September 23 to 27, 2022, referendums were held on the accession of new regions to Russia. In the Donetsk People’s Republic, the initiative was supported by 99.23%, in the Lugansk People’s Republic – 98.42%, in the Zaporozhye region – 93.11%, in the Kherson region – 87.05%. On September 30, a ceremony was held in the Kremlin to sign agreements on the entry of new territories into the Russian Federation.