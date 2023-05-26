Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin May 25 declaredthat the grain deal was presented as aimed at reducing threats to food security, but in fact turned out to be a front for the commercial export of Ukrainian grain to well-fed countries.

“In words, this package was presented as aimed at reducing threats to food security and providing assistance to needy countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. In fact, it turned out to be a front for the commercial export of Ukrainian grain to well-fed countries and the receipt of super profits by Western corporations that bought Ukrainian arable land,” he said at the 11th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

According to Vershinin, the package proposed by UN Secretary General António Guterres and signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, consists of two interconnected agreements – the Black Sea initiative to export Ukrainian food and Russian ammonia, and the Russia-UN memorandum on the normalization of agricultural exports.

Vershinin also noted that Western countries are silent about the fact that their largest agricultural corporations are the main beneficiaries of rising food and fertilizer prices. These companies made record sales profits last year, he said, as they speculated on artificial hype over possible shortages and inflation.

On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the grain deal would have to “look for alternatives if the problems with blocking Russian agricultural exports are not removed.” We are talking about the delay of ammonia in the storage of the Odessa port plant and the disconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank from SWIFT.

In turn, Deputy Head of the General Directorate for International Trade and Services under the Turkish Ministry of Commerce and Grain Corridor Coordinator Yusuf Karakash said that China, Spain and Turkey received the largest food supplies under the grain deal.

On May 22, Sergei Gavrilov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations, told Izvestia that the West puts political interests above humanitarian goals. Thus, he commented on the reluctance of the European Union to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to the international SWIFT system as part of the grain deal.

Before that, on May 17, less than a day before the expiration of the grain deal, it became known that it had been extended for another 60 days. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the treaty would start working properly.

The food deal was concluded in July 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.