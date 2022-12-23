The Russian Foreign Ministry is not ready to discuss security guarantees while NATO instructors are in Kyiv

There will be no talk about security guarantees as long as NATO instructors and mercenaries remain in Ukraine, and also until the realities defined by Russia on the ground are recognized, said Alexander Darchiev, director of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Writes about it TASS.

He named the conditions for starting a discussion of this issue. According to the diplomat, the West should stop “pumping” Ukraine with weapons and support the regime of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Russian Foreign Ministry is not ready for negotiations while there are mercenaries and NATO instructors in Kyiv, he said. In addition, “certain realities on earth” must be recognized.

“It is premature to start any serious negotiations on security guarantees in relation to Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic region. The ball is now on the American side of the field, ”said the representative of the ministry.

Earlier, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) spoke about the increase in the number of NATO instructors on the line of contact in the Donbass. At the same time, the instructors of the North Atlantic Alliance not only train the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but also become the head of the Ukrainian army units.