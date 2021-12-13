Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that NATO’s intentions to move closer to the Russian borders can be regarded as an element of destabilization of the situation in the Euro-Atlantic area. He spoke about this in an interview. “RIA News”published on Monday, December 13th.

“NATO’s plans to constantly approach our borders with its military infrastructure and various types of weapons, including the most modern and high-precision, long-range, are undoubtedly an alarming factor and an element of destabilization of the situation not only on the European continent, but also in the Euro-Atlantic area,” – noted the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.

According to him, the actions of the United States and its allies from the North Atlantic Alliance suggest that they are preparing to repeat the experience of the Cuban missile crisis.

“In those years, politicians in Washington made the appropriate conclusions and managed to stabilize the situation, to divert it from the dangerous line. What will happen next time, if it comes to this, I do not undertake to predict, “- added Ryabkov.

Earlier in the day, Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Izvestia that there would be dire consequences if alliance members continue to take Russia’s concerns about NATO’s eastward expansion seriously.

He clarified that “the freedom to join unions cannot be absolute,” it ends where the encroachment on the freedom of another begins. At the same time, Ryabkov added, NATO enlargement had long come into conflict with this postulate, and attempts to present the situation as if Russia did not have the right to veto on this score were “all attempts with unsuitable means.”

On December 10, it became known that the Kremlin plans to convey its conceptual vision of the issue of security in Europe to the leadership of the United States and NATO, the authorities are preparing an appropriate document.