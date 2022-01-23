The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the statements of British colleagues about the alleged plans of the Kremlin to establish a “loyal, pro-Russian president” in power in Ukraine. Russian diplomats called these reports nonsense and disinformation and demanded that the UK stop provocations. This was reported by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Telegram.

The disinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is another evidence that it is the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, who are escalating tensions around Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry called on British colleagues to stop provocative activities, stop spreading nonsense and concentrate on studying the history of the Tatar-Mongol yoke.

Mongols and Tatars

Speaking in the Baltics, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that “Ukraine has experienced many invasions -” from the Mongols to the Tatars. This caused ridicule from Zakharova. The Russian diplomat asked Truss several questions, questioning the level of education of the British minister.

How many years passed between the two invasions: the Mongols and the Tatars? Did she not mention the sufferings of Ukrainians from fascism, because they were insignificant, or because until the 40s of the 20th century, the British crown not only supported German Nazism, but was touched by it? Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

“Pro-Russian leader”

The UK Foreign Office said earlier that Russian authorities plan to bring a “loyal, pro-Russian leader” to power in Ukraine.

We have information that the Russian authorities are seeking to bring a pro-Russian leader to power in Kiev. This work is being done while the Russian Federation is considering whether it should attack and occupy Ukraine. British Foreign Office

Yevgeny Muraev, former people’s deputy, leader of the Ukrainian Nashi party, is being considered as a potential candidate.

In addition, according to British intelligence, cited by the UK Foreign Office, Russian intelligence services allegedly maintain ties with many former Ukrainian politicians, including the first deputy prime minister of Ukraine in 2012-2014, Sergei Arbuzov, the head of the administration of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych Andriy Klyuev, former Deputy Head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Volodymyr Sivkovich and Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2010-2014 Mykola Azarov.

According to British intelligence services, some of the ex-officials are in contact with Russian intelligence officers who are now allegedly involved in planning an attack on Ukraine.

Who is Evgeny Muraev?

Named by the British intelligence services as a “pro-Russian leader in Kiev”, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yevgeny Muraev has been on the Russian sanctions list of Ukrainian individuals and legal entities since 2018 who can carry out unfriendly actions against Russian citizens and legal entities. This is stated in the text of Decree No. 1656 of December 25, 2018 “On Amendments to Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of November 1, 2018 No. 1300”.

Muraev himself in an interview with Strana.UA commented statements from the British Foreign Office, saying that this is a question for Mr. Bean.

I have been under Russian sanctions since 2018 due to a conflict with (Viktor) Medvedchuk. My family’s assets have been seized there. How does the British intelligence services and the Foreign Office combine this with the fact that Russia allegedly wants to appoint me the head of the “occupation government” – this is a question for Mr. Bean Evgeny Muraev ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Provocations of the West

The statement of the British Foreign Office about the “intentions of Russia” was made a few hours after Russian diplomats warned of impending information and military provocations from the West, in particular the United States, on Ukrainian issues.

So Zakharova commented on the Bloomberg news that “the head of China allegedly asked the head of Russia not to attack Ukraine during the Olympics so as not to spoil the holiday,” not just a fake, but an informational special operation of the relevant American services.

Today, "with reference to a diplomat in China," sensational news was published Bloomberg: allegedly the head of China asked the head of Russia not to attack Ukraine during the Olympics, so as not to spoil the holiday. This is no longer a fake, this is an informational special operation of the relevant American services through Bloomberg. Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew attention to the fact that the material does not contain references to either Russian or Chinese sources. According to her, this news agency has long ceased to be independent. “And now also decent,” concluded the representative of the Foreign Ministry.

Zakharova also called the statement of the State Department about Russian disinformation propaganda. On the eve of the Russian-American meeting in Geneva, the State Department distributed a bulletin containing Moscow’s theses, which Washington considered false. These included allegations that Russia is protecting the Russian population of Ukraine, and that NATO is encircling the Russian Federation and breaking its promises of non-expansion.

According to the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the material of the State Department turned out to be propaganda, because, according to her, it was published on the eve of the meeting to form the corresponding information agenda and was formulated “on the basis of individual stories taken out of context.”

“It turned out clumsy. As always with partners in recent decades, ”summed up Zakharova.