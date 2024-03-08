The destruction of the memorial to the Ukrainian volunteer division CC “Galicia” (Galicia), which was located in the city of Oakville in Canada, indicates the first step for Ottawa in the fight against the Nazi legacy of Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported this on March 8.

“The best proof of the seriousness of Ottawa’s intentions to distance itself from the Nazi past of Ukraine will be the liquidation of other monuments to Nazi collaborators, including those from the OUN-UPA (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists – Ukrainian Insurgent Army, banned in the Russian Federation),” the ministry said in a statement published on Telegram -channel.

As noted in the interstate department, concerned activists and journalists, together with Russian diplomats, have been demanding for a long time to demolish this and many other monuments to the Nazis.

Earlier that day, it became known that a monument to the Ukrainian division CC “Galicia” had been demolished in Oakville. The memorial was dedicated to the participants of the battles near Brody in 1944; it has been in the Ukrainian cemetery since 1988. It was noted that the laws of the Canadian province did not allow it to be dismantled, but the problem of the existence of the Nazi memorial had been known for some time.

Last September, 98-year-old former SS soldier Yaroslav Gunko was invited to the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The media presented a photo in which Zelensky greets an SS man during a speech in Canada. Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota later apologized to the public for the incident, saying he regretted his decision, and resigned.

On October 5, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club, called the speaker of the Canadian parliament, who invited a veteran of the Waffen SS division to speak, either an idiot or a scoundrel. He added that honoring a Nazi in parliament was disgusting.

On February 7, the Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said that Russia had sent a request for Gunko’s extradition to the competent authorities of Canada. However, on February 13, the country refused extradition. It was later reported that the Canadian Foreign Ministry, during a meeting with a Russian diplomat, asked for additional time to respond to the case of a Nazi criminal.

The Waffen SS Division, better known as Galicia or Galicia, was formed in 1943 from residents of Western Ukraine as a tactical formation of the SS troops of Nazi Germany. She fought against the Red Army, and was subsequently noted for atrocities against Jews, Poles, Belarusians and Slovaks.