Ukraine’s accession to NATO does not make sense from a security point of view. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko in an interview with “RIA News” November 14th.

“Only a madman, probably, can now think about Ukraine’s entry into NATO. This is based on the rational behavior of the West. But it is irrational,” he said.

According to Grushko, such steps are a violation of the principle of the inadmissibility of strengthening the security of one state at the expense of another. He also added that Kyiv acted recklessly, trying to break into the alliance instead of looking for a compromise solution to protect the interests of each involved party, NATO, in turn, went towards this recklessness.

In addition, the interlocutor of the agency noted that the process of NATO expansion in real conditions has little in common with security.

“By the way, the admission of Finland and Sweden (to the alliance. – Ed.) worsens the security of NATO, because a line of contact of more than 1200 km with Russia is being created, which is declared by NATO the main enemy and a threat to the alliance itself,” Grushko summed up.

Earlier, on November 11, the Politico newspaper reported that NATO countries, including Greece and Poland, supported Ukraine’s application to join the alliance. The decision was made at a closed meeting in Brussels in October.

Before that, on October 31, it became known that Ukraine signed a declaration with the Czech Republic on joining NATO to accelerate the country’s integration into the alliance. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian side would strive to sign similar declarations with other countries.

At the same time, a month earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in response to an application from Kyiv, announced the impossibility of quickly accepting Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance. He explained that the decision should be made through a meeting of 30 partner countries.

At the same time, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, noted that hardly anyone would seriously consider Kyiv’s statement, since the alliance does not need a war with Russia. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, noted that Ukraine’s application to NATO looks like “a request to speed up the start of a third world war.”

In June, NATO officially named Russia as the main threat to its security.