There is an urgent need to cease fire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and provide humanitarian corridors for urgent assistance to all those in need. This was announced on October 21 by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov.

He also noted the intensive efforts of Russian diplomacy to de-escalate the situation.

“In the UN Security Council, we initiated a draft resolution demanding the implementation of urgent measures designed to stop the violence, immediately release the hostages, prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and prevent the conflict from reaching a regional scale. 30 countries, including 17 states of the Arab world, became co-authors of the Russian initiative,” Bogdanov recalled in a statement published on website departments.

According to him, a clear message was conveyed to all parties involved that there is an urgent need to cease fire and provide humanitarian corridors in order to urgently provide assistance to all those in need.

