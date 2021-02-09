By refusing to use the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Kiev showed that the authorities put the opinion of Western curators above the life and health of their citizens. This was announced on Tuesday, February 9, by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko.

He pointed out that the Kharkiv pharmaceutical company “Biolek” submitted an application to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for registration of the Russian vaccine

“However, until now, we have not received any requests from the official Kiev indicating its desire to receive it (the vaccine – ed.). On the contrary, we hear that Ukrainian officials call the Russian development “a hybrid weapon against Ukraine.” Apparently, the political situation and the desire to please their Western curators for the current Ukrainian government are more important than the lives and health of their own citizens, ”he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky explained that he did not intend to use the Russian drug for vaccination, since he did not have official evidence of the effectiveness of the drug. According to him, the inhabitants of the country are “not rabbits” and experiments on them cannot be performed.

In response to this, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that if Kiev does not want to use the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, others will get more of it. According to him, many countries are happy to accept the Russian drug.

Nevertheless, a Kremlin spokesman indicated that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is considering applications for the Sputnik V vaccine from all countries and is ready to work in this direction with Ukraine if the country’s authorities show interest.