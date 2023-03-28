Foreign Ministry expressed bewilderment over the reaction of the West to the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, assessed the reaction of foreign countries to Moscow’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, according to the diplomat, their position is puzzling. Her comment was posted on website diplomatic missions.

The inadequate reaction of a number of Western capitals to decisions regarding the development of our cooperation with Belarus in the military nuclear sphere cannot but arouse bewilderment. It seems that the concern expressed in this context by Western countries is designed for an ignorant audience that is not aware of the long-term exercises of self-proclaimed Western mentors in this area. Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat recalled that it was the NATO countries that introduced the concept of so-called “joint nuclear missions” and continue to follow it for many decades. She pointed to the American nuclear weapons deployed in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, as well as the large-scale modernization of the American nuclear bombs and their carriers used in these missions.

At the same time, Zakharova said, the frankly anti-Russian nature of the corresponding US and NATO military programs is not hidden at all, however, she stressed, all these years the Russian Federation has shown maximum restraint. According to her, against the background of the all-out hybrid war unleashed by the West against Moscow and the declared intention of the United States and NATO to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia, it is naive to count on the absence of countermeasures from the Kremlin.

We have reserved and still reserve the right to take the necessary additional steps to ensure the security of Russia and its allies. Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova recalled that we are talking about the Union State, which officially has a common military doctrine, and in this situation we are talking about security measures taken by the Union State on its territory.

Related materials:

Putin’s decision

On Sunday, March 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Rossiya 24 TV channel, said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to place tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, the construction of a storage facility for it would be completed by June 1.

See also DEWA receives 3,823 requests to connect electricity through the “Al Namous” service in 2021 On April 3, we start training crews. And on July 1, we are completing the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader noted that Moscow had already helped Minsk to re-equip aircraft, and the Iskander missile system had also been handed over. He also stressed that tactical nuclear weapons would be deployed there without violating obligations under the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-III).

Related materials:

The reaction of the world community

Reacting to Putin’s statement, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, in an interview with CBS News, noted that it is not the United States that sees signs of Russia’s deployment of nuclear weapons in the neighboring republic.

The White House also said there was no evidence that Moscow plans to use such weapons in Ukraine.

The representative of the European Union’s foreign service, Peter Stano, said that the EU would not leave unanswered the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and would respond if Minsk confirmed this initiative.

We have not seen confirmation from Belarus. If this happens, then, of course, there will be consequences. This will mean escalation and a threat to European security and will not go unanswered Peter Stano Representative of the EU Foreign Service

In turn, the representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric, commenting on Russia’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, noted that the situation with nuclear weapons in the world causes concern for the world organization.