On February 9, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed the likelihood of a break in diplomatic relations between Russia and the Baltic countries.

“This is a hypothetical scenario. If they break off diplomatic relations, it will be their decision. I just don’t see what they can achieve with this break in diplomatic relations,” he said.

Grushko noted that the work of Russian embassies is becoming more complicated, as well as the solution of issues related to consular support, with the performance of various diplomatic functions.

“That is why they are acting this way (expelling ambassadors and lowering the level of diplomatic relations. – Ed.). They strike at diplomatic interaction because they consider our diplomatic missions as one of the tools for implementing Russia’s foreign policy, defending our interests, even searching for common ground. That is why they hit the diplomatic missions,” he said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia added that the department would do everything to “reliably ensure the legitimate interests of compatriots.”

On January 25, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the decision to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia and Latvia should have been taken long ago. According to him, cooperation with these countries is impossible due to the loss of their independence.

On January 23, Moscow lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Tallinn. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation explained that this decision was made against the background of the unfriendly policy of the Baltic Republic. On the same day, Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was strongly protested and recommended to leave Russia.

Estonia also downgraded diplomatic relations to chargé d’affaires. As a sign of solidarity with its neighbors, Latvia also ordered the Russian ambassador to leave the country.

The authorities of the Baltic countries have long been known for their Russophobic and anti-Russian policies. It especially intensified after the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass.

On January 10, the Latvian Foreign Ministry stated that it was in the interests of Riga to achieve the defeat of Russia. On the same day, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Belik, commenting on the statement of the Latvian Foreign Ministry, indicated that Latvia, which does not have the opportunity to pursue an adequate foreign policy, has made hatred of Russia a priority.